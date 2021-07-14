Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued July 14 at 10:09AM MDT until July 14 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

New
9:09 am

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1215 PM MST.

* At 909 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Oro Valley, Marana, Avra Valley and Dove Mountain.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content