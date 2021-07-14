Flood Advisory issued July 14 at 10:09AM MDT until July 14 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 14 at 10:09AM MDT until July 14 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1215 PM MST.
* At 909 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Oro Valley, Marana, Avra Valley and Dove Mountain.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.