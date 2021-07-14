Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 9:43AM MDT until July 14 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 843 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Pima Wash, Finger Rock and Ventana Canyon. The

debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose

materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills and Sabino

Canyon Recreation Area.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.