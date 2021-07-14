Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 9:43AM MDT until July 14 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 9:43AM MDT until July 14 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 843 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Pima Wash, Finger Rock and Ventana Canyon. The
debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Oro Valley, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills and Sabino
Canyon Recreation Area.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.