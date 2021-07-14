Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 9:19AM MDT until July 14 at 10:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 9:19AM MDT until July 14 at 10:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 819 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1
and 3 inches of rain have fallen with the highest amounts in the
Oracle vicinity. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo
Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.