Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 8:54AM MDT until July 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1100 AM MST.
* At 754 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have
fallen in the Cactus Forest area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Kearny, Cactus Forest and Kelvin.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.