Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 8:38AM MDT until July 14 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 8:38AM MDT until July 14 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 738 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Automated rain gauges have recieved
over 2 inches of rain near Ironwood Wood Drive west of Silverbell
Road. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson,
Three Points, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia
West, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks and Ryan AirField.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Camino De Oeste Wash, Speedway Wash, Aguirre Wash, Blanco Wash and
Santa Cruz River, Brawley Wash and Rillito River.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.