Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 8:19AM MDT until July 14 at 10:15AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 AM MST.

* At 719 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Florence, Coolidge, Gold Canyon, San Tan Valley, Florence

Junction, Queen Valley, and Valley Farms.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.