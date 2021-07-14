Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 8:15AM MDT until July 14 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1015 AM MST.

* At 715 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. 1 to 2 inches of rain has

fallen has occurred near the Tucson Mountains on the west side of

Tucson. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson,

Three Points, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia

West, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks and Ryan AirField.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.