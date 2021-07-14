Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 8:11AM MDT until July 14 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1015 AM MST.

* At 711 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the Bighorn burn scar will result in debris

flow moving through the Pima Wash, Finger Rock and Ventana Canyon.

The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose

materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Catalina Foothills.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.