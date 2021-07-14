Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 6:17AM MDT until July 14 at 7:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 6:17AM MDT until July 14 at 7:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 517 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1
and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oracle and San Manuel.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.