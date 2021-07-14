Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 11:36AM MDT until July 14 at 1:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1036 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch is possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Ak Chin, Queens Well and Sil Nakya.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.