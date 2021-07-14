Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 11:36AM MDT until July 14 at 1:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 11:36AM MDT until July 14 at 1:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1036 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch is possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ak Chin, Queens Well and Sil Nakya.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.