Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 10:34AM MDT until July 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 10:34AM MDT until July 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 934 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Kearny, Cactus Forest and Kelvin.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.