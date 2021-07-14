Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 10:22AM MDT until July 14 at 1:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1230 PM MST.
* At 922 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across northern sections of Pima County including the
Marana region. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional
rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. In
addition, flow in washes such as the CDO will continue from
earlier rainfall.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke,
Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina State
Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.