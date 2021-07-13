Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 5:20PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 5:20PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 419 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, or 10 miles east of Catalina, moving
southwest at 10 mph. This is part of a series of storms over the
mountain.
Periods of heavy rain and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible
with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Catalina, San Manuel, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Campo Bonito and
Redington.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.