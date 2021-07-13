Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 414 PM MST, a strong thunderstorm was located near Rio Rico, or 9

miles southeast of Tubac, moving southwest at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Nogales International Airport,

Patagonia Lake State Park, Tumacacori and Pena Blanca Lake.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 1 and 19.

Route 82 between mile markers 1 and 22.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.