Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Corona De Tucson, or 16 miles east of Sahuarita,

moving northwest at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Vail, East Sahuarita, Sonoita, Corona De Tucson and Madera

Canyon.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.