Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 3:02PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 201 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Whetstone, or 15 miles south of Benson, moving west at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David,

Kartchner Caverns State Park, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank, Charleston and

Ramsey Canyon Preserve.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.