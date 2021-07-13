Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 3:02PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 3:02PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 201 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Whetstone, or 15 miles south of Benson, moving west at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sierra Vista, Hereford, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David,
Kartchner Caverns State Park, Fort Huachuca, Fairbank, Charleston and
Ramsey Canyon Preserve.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.