Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 5:58PM MDT until July 13 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 457 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oracle,

moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito and Biosphere 2.

This includes Route 77 between mile markers 92 and 110.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.