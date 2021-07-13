Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 4:02PM MDT until July 13 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 301 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sonoita, or

21 miles southwest of Benson, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sonoita and Elgin.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 23 and 47.

Route 83 between mile markers 19 and 48.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.