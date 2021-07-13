Flood Advisory issued July 13 at 6:11PM MDT until July 13 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 511 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5
and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Cochise County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.