Flood Advisory issued July 13 at 4:21PM MDT until July 13 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 321 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sonoita and Elgin.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.