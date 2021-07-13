Flash Flood Warning issued July 13 at 1:16AM MDT until July 13 at 2:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1216 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that

produced the heavy rainfall had moved southwest of the warning area.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had occurred in the warning area.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible. Flash

flooding is ongoing with flooded washes.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Drexel Heights, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo

Yaqui Reservation, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West,

Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Picture

Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Ryan AirField,

Silver Bell and San Xavier Mission.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.