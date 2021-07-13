Flash Flood Warning issued July 13 at 1:12AM MDT until July 13 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1212 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that

produced the heavy rainfall had moved south of the warning area.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had occurred in the warning area.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible. Flash

flooding is ongoing with flooded washes.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,

Tanque Verde, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Summit,

Saguaro National Park East, Tucson International Airport and Rita

Ranch.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.