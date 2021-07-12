Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 12:17AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 12:17AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 1116 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near San Isidro to 14 miles southeast of Kitt
Peak. Movement was southwest at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Sells, Topawa, San Isidro, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Fresnal,
Coldfields, South Comobabi, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, South Komelik
and Ali Molina.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.