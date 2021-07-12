Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 12:17AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1116 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near San Isidro to 14 miles southeast of Kitt

Peak. Movement was southwest at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, Topawa, San Isidro, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Fresnal,

Coldfields, South Comobabi, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, South Komelik

and Ali Molina.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.