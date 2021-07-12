Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 8:37PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 737 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

San Carlos, or 16 miles east of Globe, moving southwest at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, San Carlos and Cutter.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 255 and 271.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 147 and 169.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.