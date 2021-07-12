Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 11:34PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1033 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Corona De Tucson to 7 miles west of

Kartchner Caverns State Park. Movement was south at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Vail, Sonoita, Elgin, Corona De Tucson and Madera Canyon.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.