Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 11:34PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 11:34PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 1033 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Corona De Tucson to 7 miles west of
Kartchner Caverns State Park. Movement was south at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Vail, Sonoita, Elgin, Corona De Tucson and Madera Canyon.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.