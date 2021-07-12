Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 10:58PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 10:58PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 957 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong
thunderstorms over the greater Tucson Metro area, moving west at 20
mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Greater Tucson Metro area
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.