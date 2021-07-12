Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 10:58PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 957 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong

thunderstorms over the greater Tucson Metro area, moving west at 20

mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Greater Tucson Metro area

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.