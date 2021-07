At 930 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms from near Sahuarita and Green Valley south to Amado,

moving west at 20 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph and blowing dust will

be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, East Sahuarita, Tumacacori, Amado and

Arivaca Junction.