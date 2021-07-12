Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 10:14PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 913 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Dudleyville, or 10 miles south of Winkelman,

moving southwest at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel,

Kearny, Dudleyville, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.