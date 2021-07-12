Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 10:11PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 908 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms extending from Redington Pass south to around Rita

Ranch. These storms were tracking west at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon

Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport,

Summit, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and Seven Falls.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.