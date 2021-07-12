Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 10:11PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 908 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms extending from Redington Pass south to around Rita
Ranch. These storms were tracking west at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon
Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport,
Summit, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and Seven Falls.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.