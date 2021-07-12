Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 9:51PM MDT until July 12 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 9:51PM MDT until July 12 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 930 PM MST.
* At 849 PM MST, a cluster of severe thunderstorms extended from
near Corona De Tucson southwest to Madera Canyon, moving west at
15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Madera Canyon.
This includes Route 83 between mile markers 38 and 58.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.