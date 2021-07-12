Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 10:22PM MDT until July 12 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 921 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast

of Saguaro National Park East, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch

and Cascabel.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 271 and 289.

Route 83 between mile markers 54 and 58.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.