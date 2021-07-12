Flood Advisory issued July 12 at 9:05PM MDT until July 13 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1115 PM MST.
* At 805 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Safford, Thatcher, Pima, Central and Fort Thomas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.