Flood Advisory issued July 12 at 10:54PM MDT until July 13 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 100 AM MST.

* At 954 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro
National Park East, Rita Ranch and Cascabel.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

