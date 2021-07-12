Flash Flood Warning issued July 13 at 12:50AM MDT until July 13 at 2:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 13 at 12:50AM MDT until July 13 at 2:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1150 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that
produced the heavy rainfall had moved southwest out of the warning
area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had occurred in the warning
area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible.
Flash flooding is ongoing with flooded washes and some roads are
impassible.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas
Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,
Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina
Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Picture Rocks and Dove
Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.