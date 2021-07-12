Flash Flood Warning issued July 12 at 11:24PM MDT until July 13 at 2:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 AM MST.

* At 1024 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,

Tanque Verde, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Summit,

Saguaro National Park East, Tucson International Airport and Rita

Ranch.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.