Flash Flood Warning issued July 12 at 11:16PM MDT until July 13 at 2:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 115 AM MST.

* At 1016 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas

Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,

Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina

Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Picture Rocks and Dove

Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.