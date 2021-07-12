Blowing Dust Advisory issued July 12 at 2:59PM MDT until July 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for the possibility of a sudden drop in visibility,
especially along I-10 northwest of Marana. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal. Motorists should not drive into an area
of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.