At 1116 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorm along and east of Highway 80 between Tombstone and

Bisbee, moving west at 25 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca,

Palominas, Charleston and Coronado National Memorial.