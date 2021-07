At 412 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles north of Morenci, or 17 miles north of Clifton, moving south at

25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Clifton and Morenci.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MST for

southeastern Arizona.