Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 8:08PM MDT until July 11 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 708 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 28 miles south of

Seven Mile, or 38 miles north of Safford, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Point-Of-Pines.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.