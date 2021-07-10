Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 7:06PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 606 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Rye to 14 miles northeast of Roosevelt to

11 miles west of Hilltop. Movement was southwest at 30 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Scottsdale, Globe, Superior, Sugarloaf Mountain, Sycamore Creek,

Ballantine Trailhead, Roosevelt, Round Valley, Sunflower, San Carlos,

Carefree, Miami, Cutter, Roosevelt Dam, Top-Of-The-World, Canyon

Lake, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Four

Peaks and Desert Mountain.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 223 and 276.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 197 and 229.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 271.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.