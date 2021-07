At 439 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Patagonia Lake State Park, or 13 miles northeast of Nogales, moving

northwest at 20 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Rio Rico, Patagonia, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake

State Park, Tumacacori and Kino Springs.