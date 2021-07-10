Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 5:03PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 5:03PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles south of Clifton, moving west at 30 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional
Airport, Pima, Duncan, Central, York, Three Way, Swift Trail
Junction, Guthrie and Frye Mesa Dam.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.