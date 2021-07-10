Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 5:03PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles south of Clifton, moving west at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, Pima, Duncan, Central, York, Three Way, Swift Trail

Junction, Guthrie and Frye Mesa Dam.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.