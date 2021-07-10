Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 4:40PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms around Sierra Vista. These storms were

tracking slowly toward the southwest at 5 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms

including locally heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Fort Huachuca, Palominas, Coronado National

Memorial and Ramsey Canyon Preserve.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.