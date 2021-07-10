Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 4:40PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 4:40PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms around Sierra Vista. These storms were
tracking slowly toward the southwest at 5 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms
including locally heavy rainfall.
Locations impacted include…
Sierra Vista, Hereford, Fort Huachuca, Palominas, Coronado National
Memorial and Ramsey Canyon Preserve.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.