Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 11:25PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1023 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of

strong outflow winds along a line extending from near Canyon Lake to

near Salt River Indian Community to near Laveen. Movement was north

at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities below 4 miles will be possible with this boundary.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Peoria, Apache Junction,

El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown,

Laveen, East Mesa, Sun City, Sunflower, Sugarloaf Mountain,

Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley and Sun City West.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 134 and 157.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 225.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

south central and southeastern Arizona.