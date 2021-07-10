Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 10:54PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 953 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong outflow boundary

along a line extending from near San Tan Valley to near Chandler

Heights to Bapchule. Movement was north at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities below 4 miles will be possible with this boundary.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, East Mesa,

Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Tempe Marketplace,

Gold Camp, Salt River Indian Community, South Phoenix, Usery Mountain

Park, San Tan Valley, Seville, South Mountain Park and Canyon Lake.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 151 and 182.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 208.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 145 and 187.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MST for

south central and southeastern Arizona.