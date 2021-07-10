Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 10:48PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 947 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles west of Gila Bend to 10 miles west of

Gila Bend Auxiliary Field to 19 miles north of Ajo. Movement was west

at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph along with blowing dust and reduced

visibilities below 3 miles will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Gila Bend, Estrella, Sentinel, Paloma, Freeman, Big Horn, Gila Bend

Auxiliary Field, Dateland, Bosque, Sonoran National Monument and

Kaka.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 67 and 158.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 26.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 128.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.