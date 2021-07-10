Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 944 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles west of Kaka to 12 miles southeast of
Pisinemo. Movement was west at 25 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be
possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Ajo, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument,
Covered Wells, Ali Chugk, Gu Oidak, San Simon, Why, Charco 27,
Gunsight, Pia Oik, Vaya Chin, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village, Kuakatch,
Kupk, San Simon West and Lukeville.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.