Special Weather Statement issued July 10 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 944 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles west of Kaka to 12 miles southeast of

Pisinemo. Movement was west at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be

possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Ajo, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument,

Covered Wells, Ali Chugk, Gu Oidak, San Simon, Why, Charco 27,

Gunsight, Pia Oik, Vaya Chin, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village, Kuakatch,

Kupk, San Simon West and Lukeville.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.