Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 9:40PM MDT until July 10 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 839 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Chui-Chu to 12 miles southeast of Kitt Peak,

moving west southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, Chui-Chu, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Anegam, Cockleburr,

North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, San Pedro, Ak

Chin, Queens Well, No:ligk, Cababi, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Sil

Nakya, Santa Rosa Ranch and San Luis – Sells District.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 92 and 108, and between

mile markers 122 and 142.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.