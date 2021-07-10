Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 10 at 8:48PM MDT until July 10 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 748 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Tucson,

or over Tucson, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,

Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South

Tucson, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita,

Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Tucson

Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Catalina State

Park and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 233 and 277.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 54 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 86.

Route 86 between mile markers 158 and 171.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.